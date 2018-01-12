Business & Economy Serbian finance minister to speak at Vienna+s Euromoney Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic will next week attend the annual Euromoney conference in Vienna, Austria. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 12, 2018 | 16:48 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

The banking forum of central and eastern European states will bring together finance ministers and national bank governors and many experts in the field.

Vujovic will speak at an introductory panel alongside the finance ministers of Croatia, Slovakia, Armenia, Georgia and Lithuania, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.



The Serbian delegation also plans to hold a number of meetings with financial investors and business banks.



The conference will be held on January 16 and 17.