Business & Economy World Bank downgrades Serbia's GDP growth to 3 pct In its January 2018 Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank forecasts Serbia's GDP growth in 2018 to be three percent. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 10, 2018 | 15:13

The June 2017 report had put the figure at 3.5 percent.

The World Bank now says that in 2019 and 2020, Serbia will have GDP growth rates of 3.5 and 4 percent.



Serbia's economy grew by two percent in 2017, according to the financial institution's estimate in the January 2018 report.