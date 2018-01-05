Business & Economy Chinese to open 4 plastic processing plants in Serbia A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed in the Serbian town of Cuprija with the Chinese company Blue Sky. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 5, 2018 | 13:23 Tweet (Thinkstock)

This is the first step in building a Chinese industrial park in this municipality, that will have four plastic processing plants and employ 500 workers.

The memorandum states that Blue Sky Europe International Industry and Trade Technology will open an industrial park for the processing of plastic waste in Cuprija, and hire local workers.



The total, estimated value of the first phase of the investment is 12 million euros.



Municipal President Ninislav Eric told reporters after the signing of the memorandum that the deal would not only create jobs in Blue Sky's four factories, but would also lead to "all those who make something from plastic to come and invest in the industrial park."