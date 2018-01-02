Business & Economy 130,000 tourists spend New Year holiday in Belgrade According to Belgrade City Manager Goran Vesic, nearly 130,000 tourists chose to spend the New Year holiday in Belgrade. Source: Beta Tuesday, January 2, 2018 | 12:50 Tweet New Year's Eve in Belgrade (Tanjug)

This means that the Serbian capital has raked in between 24 and 30 million euros, Vesic added.

The website Beo-Info reported on Tuesday that the city will, starting on January 4, organize a children's event in front of St. Sava's Temple dedicated to the upcoming Serbian Orthodox Christmas, to be celebrated on January 7.



"Unlike last year, when our program ended on January 1, this year it will continue until the end of the month, exclusively for children," the city official said.