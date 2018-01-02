Business & Economy Serbs cover 2018 World Cup in Moscow - literally Serbs who work in Russia have already marked the main sporting event in the world this year - the football World Cup 2018. Source: Vecernje novosti Tuesday, January 2, 2018 | 12:22 Tweet Luzhniki Stadium (Mos.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62305555)

In fact, they already covered it - literally, the daily Vecernje Novosti writes.

Namely, the material used to build the roof and VIP section at Moscow's reconstructed Luzhniki Stadium came from Serbia - from the Impol-Seval aluminum producer in the town of Sevojno.



The stunning stadium will host the opening game of the tournament on June 14, when Russia squares off against Saudi Arabia, the newspaper continued. The chief architect in charge of the venue's reconstruction, Sergei Tchoban, said he picked Serbia-made aluminum because it was of better quality that that offered by Impol-Seval's competition from Russia and Western Europe.



The Serbian manufacturer has delivered around 280 tons of premium quality aluminum. The manner in which Impol-Seval fulfilled the contract drew praise from investors and architects, while its "unassuming" representative in Moscow, Milos Popovic, expects the deal to recommend the company for future jobs, Vecernje Novosti writes.



Aluminum made in Sevojno was also used at the VTB Arena Stadium in Moscow, the Dynamo Minsk Stadium in Belarus, and international airports in the Russian towns of Rostov, Volgograd, Perm, as well as Moscow's Domodedovo.



Serbia's construction sector was also involved in building new hotels for the World Cup, and in reconstructing about a dozen stations of the Moscow Metro.