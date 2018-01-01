Business & Economy Serbia expects more tourists from China and Iran - minister Rasim Ljajic says Serbia expects hard currency inflow from tourism to reach about 1.4 billion euros in 2018. Source: Beta Monday, January 1, 2018 | 14:56 Tweet Belgrade (Thinkstock)

The country also expects more tourists from China and Iran, the minister of trade, tourism and telecommunications told Beta.

Ljajic said that 2017 was a record year for tourism, with overall hard currency revenue amounting to 1.2 billion euros.



He said that the planned 1.4 billion euros for this year could be an easily achievable goal, given the visa-free regime with China and the newly introduced Beijing-Belgrade fights that go via Prague.



Ljajic added that another contributing factor will be the direct Tehran-Belgrade flights, set to be launched in January.



He assessed that Serbia's winter resports were selling well in Russia, with large Russian tour operators including them in their offer.



"The target for 2018 is about 3.4 million tourists, of which there should be more than 1.6 million foreigners," said Ljajic.