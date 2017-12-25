Business & Economy Air Serbia CEO resigns - reports B92 has received confirmation that Air Serbia CEO Dane Kondic has resigned. Source: Danas, Tanjug Monday, December 25, 2017 | 15:30 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

The daily Danas writes on Monday that Kondic "wrote his resignation letter over the weekend and handed it in today."

Tanjug is reporting it learned unofficially that the Serbian national carrier's strategic partner, Etihad Airways, asked Kondic to step down.



He was made general director of then Jat Airways (later Air Serbia) in September 2013.



In August that year, the Serbian government and Etihad Airways signed a contract on strategic partnership, giving the UAE company a 49 percent stake in Jat Airways, and renaming the comoany to Air Serbia.



Kondic at the time received a five-year term as CEO.



In the past, Kondic held top managerial positions at Etihad.