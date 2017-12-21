Business & Economy Trans-Balkan Electricity Corridor section put in operation A 68 km section of the Trans-Balkan Electricity Corridor was put into operation in Belgrade on Thursday by Serbia's power transmission system operator EMS. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, December 21, 2017 | 16:58 Tweet (Tanjug)

The ceremony was attended by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Tanjug reported.

The EUR 27-million power transmission line is the first completed section of the Corridor and will connect Pancevo, northeastern Serbia, with Resita in western Romania.



According to the Serbian government, Brnabic pointed out that this was "a state-of-the-art energy highway" and that Serbian energy sector was in this way "getting on its feet."



The prime minister described the opening of the section today as "fantastic success" which, in addition to investments in road and rail infrastructure - corridors 10 and 11, the Morava Corridor and the railway corridor - serves to develop the country's energy infrastructure.



The EU supports such projects because this energy corridor is one of those prioritized, and the EU had allocated about 12 million euros for it 2014, Brnabic pointed out, and explained that this money was then redirected to help deal with the consequences of the floods that year.



For that reason, EMS invested 27 million euros of its own money in the project, she explained.