Business & Economy Vučić with the business delegation of the Government of the United States of America President of the Republic of Serbia met with the business delegation of the Government of the United States of America. Monday, October 31, 2022 | 14:14

Aleksandar Vučić met today with the business delegation of the Government of the United States of America, where he discussed with representatives of some of the largest American global corporations the further strengthening and development of bilateral economic cooperation, new strategic partnerships, as well as the potential for investments in the fields of energy, ICT and green technologies.



Vučić pointed out that this visit of the US business delegation, in which representatives of some of the largest and most famous global companies showed interest in a strategic business partnership with Serbia, was the first in 20 years and that in that sense it is of great importance for our country, not only in terms of the potential for cooperation, but also as an indicator of Serbia's progress as a stable economy and desirable business partner.



“Serbia has shown that it is not only a reliable partner of big corporations that have been successfully operating in our country for years, but also that it is a stable economy and so an excellent investment and business destination,” Vucic wrote on Instagram.



"Serbia saw a development opportunity in new technologies in time, and that is why in the past decade we rapidly invested in infrastructure, reforms and building a business environment", said Vučić and added that he is especially grateful to David De Falco, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US Department of Commerce, the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, who as a man with exceptional business experience, recognized Serbia as an excellent business and investment destination with huge potential for cooperation of mutual interest.



"Many American companies that have been successfully operating in Serbia for a long time and employ 30.000 of our people, represent an exceptional indicator of the stability of our economy and business environment, which we managed to create with a serious and systematic approach at all levels," stressed President Vučić and added that only in the first 8 months of this year, the total exchange of goods between Serbia and the USA reached 854.6 million USD, which represents an increase of as much as 45.6% compared to the same period in 2021.



This trend is followed by export growth of 28.2%, which gives additional optimism when it comes to strengthening the economic partnership with the United States, the president added.



The president especially emphasized that the business of world-famous corporate names in Serbia such as CISCO, DELL, IBM, ORACLE, as well as other companies with a global reputation, represents a solid and serious business recommendation for our country, and the success of the cooperation so far is evidenced by the fact that in trade in services, the United States belongs to the place of one of the most important partners of Serbia, since year after year we record constant and strong growth in this area.



The meeting was also attended by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and US Ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill.



The interlocutors agreed that it is necessary to start making more concrete steps in cooperation in numerous areas where unused potentials are defined as soon as possible, and that for this purpose it is necessary to intensify the meetings between businessmen of Serbia and the USA, which will represent a further step towards the realization of projects of mutual interest.