Business & Economy Vučić at the Clinical Center: "We can say that Serbia has changed" PHOTO / VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attends the opening of the Clinical Center. Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 11:55

The largest and most modernly equipped health institution - the new tower of the Clinical Center of Serbia, will cover 86.000 square meters and 12 floors.



"Thank you for being here with us today. They wrote a very nice speech to me, but I don't know what I could say", he said.



"Only today we can say how much Serbia has changed. Health is something that is crucial for people's lives, health is most important for every person and every family. Here are not only painted walls, there are the most modern halls, a place where our doctors and nurses can spend time more comfortably and take care of patients' health", said Vucic.



"Everything for which we sent people to Vienna, Thessaloniki for operations, will no longer be necessary because everything will be able to be done here," he said. "The clinical center is a city within a city, 14 to 16 thousand people pass through here on a daily basis," Vucic said. Vučić says that he is infinitely happy that the state participated in all this, and that he was the initiator of the equipment acquisition and renovation.



"People need to know that this costs 260 million euros. To have in mind, for the sake of comparison, that wonderful Clinical Center in Nis cost a little less than 55 million euros. We are now doing a partial reconstruction of KCV," he said. Vučić also thanked the citizens of Serbia, and said that this Clinical Center is the best in the region and beyond. Vučić announced that 400 doctors will be employed and that, as he says, will be a big step for our health.



"I want to thank once again everyone who came here. Everyone is happy today, from Mrs. Karlicic, Vlado Djukic, Mirsad Djerlek... I congratulate you all, and I want to say thank you very much. This is our Serbia, and you made this happen. It shows that when we strive for a goal, then we reach those goals", president said. "Thank you very much, long live Serbia," president concluded.

Dr Asanin's address

At the beginning of his address, Dr Milika Asanin, Director of the UCC, greeted everyone present and said that today is a great, historic day.



"This is one of the largest and most modern hospitals. There are 825 emergency rooms here, as many as 230 intensive care beds. We will have 3 MRIs, six scanners. We will have equipment like no one else in the region, such as the Da Vinci robot for minimally invasive surgery", Dr Asanin said. He added that these are incredible changes, and that the new hospital was made to suit the patients.



"The rooms are comfortable, each has a toilet, with monitors and oxygen equipment. Dear President, dear Minister, you have pushed for change, and from today the change will push us. I want to thank you for everything you have done," Dr Asanin concluded.

Vučić visits the premises in the most modern Clinical Center.



He greeted the delegation that was waiting for him and wished everyone happy work. "The only thing you can see on these instruments is the Draeger label, they are German devices," Vucic commented, to which the doctors replied that they had received convincingly the best equipment available.



Vučić talked with Minister Zlatibor Lončar about other hospitals that will be renovated. Afterwards, speaking about the fact that the new hospitals will have heliports, he said that it saves lives.

"We will get "Puma","Super Puma", "X 145"... That saves people's lives, which means that someone can arrive from Priboj in 45 minutes instead of 4 hours," said Vucic.



Vučić also talked to the employees of KCS, who pointed out that this one in Belgrade is much more modern than some in the world, such as the Clinical Center in Izmir. Vučić also visited the part that is intended for the most difficult patients, and added that he is happy to hear that young doctors will get a permanent job. He also asked Dr Goran Stevanović, director of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases of the Clinical Center of Serbia, what the new Clinical Center looks like.



"It looks phenomenal, as our patients and our doctors deserve," said Dr Stevanovic.

"It is unreal that this is part of the state health care," said Vucic.



To the remark of the present doctor that it is unreal that we have such modern equipment and facility in Serbia, Vučić replied:



"We have to be used to being the best. I often start saying something similar, so I bite my tongue. We have to change the public discourse," Vucic added.

