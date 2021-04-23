Business & Economy New rules – demand a refund if trains are delayed Belgrade - Trains in Serbia are often delayed, and so far, passengers were not able to do anything but wait. Source: B92 Friday, April 23, 2021 | 15:48 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Nikoleta Vukovic

However, with the Draft Law on Amendments to the Law on Contracts for Railway Transport stipulates that when the train is delayed for more than an hour, a passenger can interrupt the trip and request a refund of all the money spent on the ticket.

Should a passenger decide to continue the journey, partial refund is still possible, 25 percent if the train is delayed between 60 and 119 minutes, or 50 percent in case of a delay longer than two hours.



This legal proposal entered the parliamentary procedure, and as the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Tomislav Momirovic said for the biznis.rs portal, the railway workers were given a transitional period of two years to apply this new legal provision.



"We have a large number of infrastructural operations underway on Serbian railways, which currently represents a significant obstacle to the regularity and reliability of the service, the transitional period has been given for the services to be adjusted and carriers to financially stabilize their business," Momirovic explained.



According to this explanation, these new solutions will reach the European level of passenger rights in railway traffic, which is one of the goals of this law, while the other is the motivation of carriers to raise the quality of services and improve the reliability of railway passenger traffic.