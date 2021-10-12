Business & Economy A new IMF's forecast for Serbia The International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased Serbia's gross domestic product growth forecast for this year to 6.5 percent. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | 16:16 Tweet Share Foto: Borislav Bajkic/Shutterstock

That is 0.5 percentage points more than the July projection of this financial institution.



In the new, autumn Report on the World Economic Outlook, whose presentation is currently underway, the IMF predicts that Serbia's growth will amount to 4.5 percent next year, and 4.0 percent in 2023.



According to the IMF forecast, the current account deficit of Serbia will amount to 4.1 percent this year, and in the next two years it will slightly increase to 4.4 and 4.6 percent, respectively.



The fund estimates that inflation in the current year will amount to 3.0 percent in our country, after which it will drop to 2.7 percent next year, while the unemployment rate is at 8.4 percent this year, and in the next year it expects it to fall to 8.0 percent.