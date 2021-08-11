Business & Economy Jobs offer expanded by 56 percent: Two profiles most sought Despite the impact of the pandemic the labor market in Serbia is experiencing an expansion in 2021. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 11, 2021 | 18:40 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/AndreyPopov

In the first seven months, there was an increased demand for additional staff by 56 percent compared to 2020, and compared to 2019 by 30 percent, as reported by Infostud.

According to the data of the employment website Infostud, 36,573 job advertisements were published, which is some 13,000 more than in the previous year.



Most ads referred to trade/sales, IT, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, administration, but also in areas such as warehousing, catering, food preparation and civil construction.



Salesmen, drivers, commercialists, telephone operators and administrative workers were the ones to get the jobs easily, and secondary education was required in as many as 60 percent of job advertisements.



On the other hand, for those who have completed high school, college, or master's degree, almost 40 percent of the ads were aimed to.



In the first seven months of 2021, the total number of people who were looking for their first or new job through this website reached the number of 173,342, which is an increase of 12 percent compared to the previous year.



Specifically, over the last few years, the increase in demand and the number of applications on the Infostud portal during spring and autumn moths were higher, while on the other hand a decline during summer and winter months were registered.



For the sake of comparison, the drop-in the summer and winter season goes up to 25% in relation to the spring and autumn months.



This data should not come as a surprise considering the fact that the decline is registered during the holiday season, when a large number of candidates are away, and the demand for work is postponed for months after the vacation.



When it comes to craft occupations, the deficit is growing steadily year after year, resulting in higher demand for positions such as cook, waiter, hairdresser, car mechanic, driver, warehouseman, locksmith and carpenter.



Jobs are still mostly sought by people with more than 10 years of work experience, followed by those with five to 10 years of work experience, and to a lesser extent by those without or up to one year of work experience.