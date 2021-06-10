Business & Economy A factory is being launched in Jagodina, Vučić will attend the opening Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will attend the ceremonial opening of the German factory "Fischer automotive systems" in Jagodina. Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 10, 2021 | 09:54 Tweet Share Foto: Epa, Koca Sulejmanovic

The opening of the factory is scheduled for 10:00 AM, the press service of the president announced.



"Fischer automotive systems" will open a factory for the production of parts and accessories for high-class cars, the Assembly of the City of Jagodina told Tanjug.



The 8.000-square-meter hall is located in the Industrial Zone and will employ 350 workers.



The company, except in Germany, has factories in the USA, China and the Czech Republic.