Business & Economy Vučić: "Exports of flour, wheat, corn and cooking oil will be banned Exports of flour, wheat, corn and cooking oil will be banned as of Thursday, President Vučić told TV B92: "The whole world is falling apart" Source: B92.net Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 06:51

Speaking about the situation with wheat and corn, Vučić said that he was waiting to see if Russia would ban the export of those two cereals.



"Wheat and corn are the only two cereals we have an advantage with," he said.



Vucic added that exports of flour, wheat, corn and cooking oil will be banned as of Thursday, March 10. He said that exports of wheat and flour increased so much that the authorities had to ban them.



Vučić stated that the world economic crisis is severe, that the EU is preparing for a recession, and that it is planned to grow by 4% this year.



"The third year in a row of the recession for the EU. I don't think it is realistic for our growth to be +4," he said.



"Everyone has entered a kind of world war, no one thinks about their interests anymore," he explained.

The government decided to lift customs duties on oil imports

Vucic said that Serbia will face serious problems if the European Union bans imports of fuels from Russia.



“We are facing a problem if the EU bans the imports of all fuels because we have nowhere to get it from. Oil and gas won’t fall into our laps,” he said.



Vucic said that the Serbian Oil Industry (NIS) is looking to third countries for oil.



“We are looking to see where we could get oil and gas as NIS is looking to third countries for imports. Government drafted a document to exempt certain good from customs duties in 2022 and that will include, if necessary, oil from third countries. We don’t have too much income from that and we are giving it up as a state to make sure that the market is fully supplied,” Vucic concluded.