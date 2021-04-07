Business & Economy VIP mobile has got a new name As of today, the mobile operator VIP Mobile operates under the new name - A1 Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 21:59 Tweet Share Ilustracija: ImYanis/Shutterstock

This is a renowned international operator in the region of Central and Eastern Europe, and the management of company is sure that the change of the company name in no way will affect the existing agreements between users and business partners.

At the press conference, at which the new A1 logo was presented, it was announced that the company will provide customers with a unique digital experience by offering relevant services and technologies for living, working, and entertaining in the digital era.



With the change of the company's name, they say, is part of the broader strategy of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, a leader in digital services and communication solutions in the region of Central and Eastern Europe, to enhance its visibility in the European market by operating under one brand.



A1 Serbia as a large international company has the opportunity to offer customers relevant products and services from other markets, and announces that all existing and new A1 customers are welcome and that a supplementary monthly gift awaits all who join until the end of the year.



As of today, users have a set of gift accessories at their disposal that they can independently choose and activate through the My A1 application every month until the end of 2021.



The range of mobile phones offered is richer for two new models - A1 Alpha and A1 Alpha 20+, which were evaluated in other A1 markets through an excellent price-quality ratio.



A1 Serbia announced that will make a big step forward in the field of integrated business solutions and digital platforms in all business segments, through smart home solutions and games to M2M, cloud and cybersecurity solutions for business users.