Business & Economy A new fraud is ravaging Serbia, a public company issued a statement The Post of Serbia warned the citizens of a new attempt of abuse of corporate features and the name of the Post of Serbia by unknown persons. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | 12:09

According to the statement, the persons falsely present themselves as couriers of Post-Express or other courier services, and going from door to door, try to deliver shipments to the citizens, charging a certain amount, which some citizens reported as suspicion of attempted fraud by unnamed persons.



"On this occasion, we inform and ask citizens to be extra careful when picking up and paying for shipments at their home address, to pay special attention and take into account the recognizable features of courier uniforms and couriers, clear features of delivery vehicles and standard packaging of express shipments.



If you have any doubts or suspicious attempts to deliver the Post-Express shipment, it is necessary to call the Contact Center of the Post of Serbia on 0700 100 300 and 011 3607 788, to check it, if possible photograph the suspicious delivery vehicle, write down data, or report any suspicious attempt to the Ministry of Interior", it is said in a statement of the public company.



They add that all relevant services in the Post of Serbia are intensively monitoring the situation on the ground, collecting and processing data according to citizens' reports, checking the numbers of shipments suspected by users and taking all measures within their competence to respond in a timely manner to reported abuses by reporting to the Ministry of Interior - against unknown persons for abuse of corporate features and the name of the Public Company Post of Serbia.



"Users will be informed about the development of the situation and the activities of the Post of Serbia in a timely manner on the website of the Post of Serbia, Post-Express, Facebook profile, as well as on the official Instagram account," they conclude in the statement. Let us remind you, recently the media reported that a fraud was circulating on the Internet with false messages presented as if they were coming from JP Post of Serbia, after which the company issued a statement.



"Regarding fraudulent and fake emails that reach citizens, and which abuse corporate features and the name of JP Pošta Srbije, we inform the public that Pošta Srbije is not behind these activities, as well as any other actions via emails, internet and social networks" , they said then from the Post of Serbia for B92.net.